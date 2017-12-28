Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Neil Lennon brands the decision not to award his Hibernian side a derby goal a "disgrace" as both he and Hearts boss Craig Levein agree Oli Shaw's effort crossed the line. (Scotsman)

Not awarding a blatant Hibs goal makes a mockery of Scottish football on live TV, says a furious Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Manager Craig Levein admitted Hearts got "out of jail" last night when Hibs were denied a clear goal during the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty fears midfielder Ryan Jack will miss Saturday's match against Celtic after being carried off during last night's win over Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger James Forrest says beating Rangers in the final fixture of 2017 would be the perfect end to a perfect year. (Sun)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes posts a heartfelt Instagram message to fans just hours after it emerged he faces six months out with broken leg. (Sun)

Defender Georgios Sarris will not play for Hamilton again, with a deal thrashed out last night to cover the final five months of his contract. (Sun, print edition)

Hamilton boss Martin Canning slams referee Barry Cook for the decision to call off last night's match with Kilmarnock less than two hours before kick-off. (Sun)

Manager Graeme Murty praised his Rangers players for standing up to the physical challenge offered by Motherwell as they go into the Old Firm encounter with their confidence boosted after a hard-fought win. (Times, subscription required)

O'Dea has featured in just nine league matches for Dundee this season

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is being made to fight for his place in the team and acknowledges that it is down to him to prove his worth to manager Neil McCann. (Herald, subscription required)

John Sutton, 34, turns down possible loan moves to Dumbarton and Raith Rovers to stay and fight for his place at St Mirren. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he will not quit MK Dons despite a run of one league win in 13 games. (Sun, print edition)

Rangers full-back James Tavernier's off-field career gets new 'leash of life' with a bulldog breeding venture. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray reveals that his wish to simply return to full fitness trumps winning further Grand Slam titles after a year blighted by injury. (Scotsman)

Scotland's cricketers will warm up for the World Cup qualifiers with games against Ireland and United Arab Emirates in Dubai next month. (Herald, print edition)