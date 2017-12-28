BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Motherwell
Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Motherwell
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Danny Wilson and Alfredo Morelos find the net as Rangers overcome resolute Motherwell at Ibrox. Commentary from Alasdair Lamont.
Match report: Rangers 2-0 Motherwell
