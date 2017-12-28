BBC Sport - Highlights: Aberdeen 1-0 Partick Thistle
Highlights: Aberdeen 1-0 Partick Thistle
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Adam Rooney scores the only goal as Aberdeen stay second with a victory that sends Partick Thistle to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from Andy Burke.
Match report: Aberdeen 1-0 Partick Thistle
