Highlights: Hearts 0-0 Hibernian
Oli Shaw's seventh-minute strike is incorrectly disallowed as Hearts and Hibernian finish goalless at Tynecastle. Commentary from Alasdair Lamont.
Match report: Hearts 0-0 Hibernian
