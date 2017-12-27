BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-1 Manchester City: The other team didn’t want to play - Guardiola
Newcastle didn’t want to play - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is difficult to win by more than one goal if "the other team doesn't want to play", after beating Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT:Newcastle 0-1 Manchester City
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired