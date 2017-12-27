Goalkeeper Elliott Morris extends contract with Glentoran

Colin Nixon and Elliott Morris have made a total of 1466 Glentoran appearances between them

Long-serving Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris has signed an extension to his contract with the Irish Premiership club.

The 36-year-old's deal will take him up to the end of the 2019/20 season.

Morris joined the east Belfast club from West Bromwich Albion in July 2002 and has helped them win three Irish League championships.

"The contract will bring me up to 18 years at the club, which is amazing," Morris said in a Glens TV interview.

"I didn't think I would still be playing - never mind being with one club for such a long time.

"I feel I have earned the contract through hard work and playing well and I am pleased the club have shown faith in me."

Morris has also won the Irish Cup three times with the Glens and Tuesday's 2-1 win over Linfield was his 673rd appearance for the club.

The keeper is second only to former defender Colin Nixon who holds the record for the number of Glentoran appearances with 793.