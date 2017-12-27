BBC Sport - Linfield's title chances have gone says manager Healy
Title chances have gone says Healy
- From the section Irish
Linfield manager David Healy believes the champions will not be able to close the 15-point gap between them and Premiership leaders Coleraine.
Healy's side lost 2-1 to Glentoran on Boxing Day and are fourth in the table.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired