David Healy: Linfield manager concedes title hopes have gone

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield's title chances have gone says manager Healy

David Healy has admitted Linfield's hopes of retaining the Premiership title disappeared with Tuesday's 2-1 defeat by derby rivals Glentoran.

The Blues' sixth loss of the campaign left them 15 points behind leaders Coleraine with two games in hand and 18 fixtures remaining.

Healy said he wanted to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

"We want to finish as high as possible, but we are not in the title race," said the former Northern Ireland striker.

"There will be changes - new players hopefully coming in to give us a freshness.

"We will see if that gives us a lift."

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

After winning the league and cup double last season - Healy's first full term in charge - Linfield's form has faltered since September.

Their prospects of retaining the Gibson Cup were revived with back-to-back wins over title rivals Coleraine and Glenavon in November.

But a home draw with Warrenpoint and the late defeat at the Oval has left Healy believing the gap on the leaders is now too wide.

"Last season's achievements were quickly forgotten - I do not live on thoughts of what we won last year.

"I am in a privileged position to manage this club.

"We will continue to win things as a club and I will be here.

"I work hard every day, the players work hard. But we have to work harder."

Linfield, fourth in the table, face another huge match on Saturday as they host second-placed Crusaders.