Tony Pulis: Middlesbrough boss hopes to replicate Stoke City success

Tony Pulis (left) watched his new Middlesbrough side beat Bolton from the stands alongside owner Steve Gibson

New Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis hopes to repeat the success he had while in charge of Stoke City at the Riverside.

The Welshman, 59, was appointed by the Championship side on Tuesday and watched on as they beat Bolton.

In his second spell at Stoke, Pulis won promotion to the Premier League, established them in the top flight, took them to an FA Cup final and led them during a Europa League campaign.

"I think it's very similar to when I was at Stoke," Pulis told BBC Tees.

"It's a very similar area in lots of respects - the people are very passionate about their club.

"They have very big similarities, so I'm just hoping and praying that I get the opportunity and chance to do what I did at Stoke."

Pulis was sacked by West Brom in November after a run of 10 Premier League games without a victory.

He succeeds Garry Monk at Middlesbrough - who are one place and three points outside the play-off places - and will work under owner Steve Gibson.

"(Stoke owner) Peter Coates and the Coates family have not only built a football club - they've invested in the area off the pitch and away from the club. Steve's done exactly the same here," added Pulis.

"This is a very hard-working area and people, if they pay money, want to see their players running around and playing with enthusiasm, ability and everything else."