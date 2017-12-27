BBC Sport - Barry Gray hits out at his players and the referee following their 2-0 loss to Crusaders

Cliftonville boss critical of his players and referee

  • From the section Irish

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray claims referee Raymond Crangle missed fouls in the build-up to both of the goals in his side's 2-0 loss to Crusaders.

Gray has also told his players that they must take full responsibility for the back-to-back league defeats that has damaged their title hopes.

The defeat at Seaview means the Reds are now 15 points behind leaders Coleraine.

