BBC Sport - Barry Gray hits out at his players and the referee following their 2-0 loss to Crusaders
Cliftonville boss critical of his players and referee
- From the section Irish
Cliftonville boss Barry Gray claims referee Raymond Crangle missed fouls in the build-up to both of the goals in his side's 2-0 loss to Crusaders.
Gray has also told his players that they must take full responsibility for the back-to-back league defeats that has damaged their title hopes.
The defeat at Seaview means the Reds are now 15 points behind leaders Coleraine.
