Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Brighton, Wigan, West Brom, West Ham, Barnsley

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are eyeing a January loan move for West Bromwich Albion striker Tyler Roberts and could exploit a cross-border transfer rule to secure the 18-year-old Wales Under-21 international for £300,000 in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian are ready to rekindle their interest in Stevie Mallan, the 21-year-old midfielder having been restricted to Barnsley's Under-23 side since his summer move from St Mirren. (Scottish Sun)

Wigan Athletic could try to agree a fee with Hearts for Jamie Walker this week in the hope of inviting the 24-year-old winger to England for talks and have the move completed when the transfer window opens on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Moussa Dembele's agent, Mamadi Fofana, watched Brighton & Hove Albion's defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as speculation grows over interest from the English Premier League club in the Celtic striker. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accepts it would be "morally" difficult to stop Moussa Dembele or any other players leaving the club if wages and the fee are right for all concerned. (Evening Telegraph)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Celtic striker Moussa Dembele could leave during the January transfer window but added that it would take "a lot for that to happen". (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers is adamant that Moussa Dembele is still in a state of mind to face Rangers on Saturday despite speculation about his future and insisted only the perfect deal will see Celtic sell the 21-year-old Frenchman. (Daily Record)

West Brom's Tyler Roberts is on loan to Walsall but is being linked with Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that replacements are already lined up should any player leave during January but insisted that there has been no formal bid for striker Moussa Dembele. (Evening Times)

Hibs' John McGinn says he will have no problem remaining focused over the next five weeks amid what promises to be another period of intense speculation about his future, with English Premier League club West Ham United the latest to be credited with an interest in the Scotland midfielder. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers need to bring in signings in January and their performances have proved that, according to Ibrox midfielder Jason Holt. (Daily Record)

Ahead of Wednesday's game against Motherwell, midfielder Jason Holt has said it is unthinkable for Rangers to lose three games in a row. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power insists the squad will not get complacent despite boss Steve Clarke admitting he will not be making many January signings after a run of five games unbeaten. (Evening Telegraph)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald admits he may be forced to reconsider his transfer targets in January as key players return from injury. (Evening Telegraph)

Manager Owen Coyle is keen to add quality to Ross County squad during January to lift his side off the bottom of the Premiership table. (Evening Telegraph)

Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle are keen to sign midfielder Tom Walsh from Championship rivals Dumbarton during January. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele's agent reportedly watched Brighton in action on Tuesday

Dunfermline Athletic are aiming to sign 20-year-old Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields, who has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Watford. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds admits he has been frustrated by his lack of game time during the first half of the season, but the 30-year-old hopes he did enough in the weekend defeat by Celtic to maintain his starting berth. (Press & Journal)

The number of Scots women playing football has soared by 46% in the last four years, according to figures from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre, which also showed there has been a 40% increase in women joining basketball, hockey, aquatics, rugby and tennis clubs. (The Scotsman)

Stranraer have abandoned contentious plans to ask their squad to take a pay cut after the players held talks with their union, PFA Scotland, with the League One club having been ordered by their bank to cut costs and now likely to pay off players instead. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee United are resigned to being without influential midfielder Fraser Fyvie for at least a month after he was carried off during Saturday's win over Livingston. (Evening Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown says he has forgiven Simon Berghan for the challenge that led to the Edinburgh player's early dismissal in their Pro14 game last week and says the pain of defeat was greater than the head knock he received. (The National)