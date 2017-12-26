BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 0-1 Dungannon Swifts

Swifts swoop for late win over Mallards

David Armstrong's 80th-minute goal at Ferney Park earns Dungannon Swifts victory over Ballinamallard United.

It means the Mallards have lost 18 of their 21 league fixtures this season and they remain five points adrift at the bottom of the Irish Premiership table.

Dungannon, who have 24 points from 22 matches, stay eighth.

