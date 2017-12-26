BBC Sport - Liverpool 5-0 Swansea: Jurgen Klopp praises Reds' 'fantastic football'
Perfect night for Liverpool - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool played "fantastic football" during their 5-0 win over Swansea at Anfield, adding that it was a "perfect night" for the Reds.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City
Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired