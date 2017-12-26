BBC Sport - Liverpool 5-0 Swansea: Leon Britton expects fresh faces in January
Britton expects fresh faces at Swansea in January
Leon Britton says Swansea City need new signings and a new manager to "lift the place" following their 5-0 defeat at Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City
