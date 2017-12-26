BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Marshall goal seals victory for Glenavon
Irish
Rhys Marshall scores the only goal at Mourneview Park as Glenavon secure victory over Warrenpoint Town.
Marshall's header from Andrew Mitchell's cross came on the half hour and proved enough for the third-placed Lurgan men.
Warrenpoint had their chances but fell to a 15th league defeat of the season.
