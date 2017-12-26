BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers

Davidson scores as Ards shade win over Carrick

  • From the section Irish

Scott Davidson of Ards capitalises on a defensive mix-up to score the only goal of the game against Carrick Rangers.

It was a sixth league win of the season for Colin Nixon's men who are ninth in the table.

Carrick have managed just two wins and are one from bottom.

