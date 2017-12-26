BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Late Glens winner stuns champions Linfield
- From the section Irish
Linfield's hopes of retaining the Irish Premiership title suffer another blow as Glentoran grab a late winner at the Oval.
The Blues had led through Cameron Stewart but Curtis Allen levelled matters just before the interval.
The Glens scored in stoppage-time when Robbie McDaid's shot was turned in by Linfield defender Matthew Clarke.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired