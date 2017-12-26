Premier League stats: Watford, Huddersfield & Manchester United

From the section

Another different player scores for Watford, Tom Ince finally finds the net for Huddersfield and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho manages a rare comeback.

Here are the best stats from Boxing Day's Premier League games:

Harry Kane broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, with his hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-2 win over Southampton taking him to 39 for 2017.

Kane has scored more league goals this season than Bournemouth, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Huddersfield. For more Kane stats and records, go here.

Molla Wague's goal for Watford in their win over Leicester means the Hornets have now had more different goalscorers in the Premier League than any other side this season (13).

Watford scored twice despite having just one shot on target, with the winning goal coming courtesy of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Tom Ince scored his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield in their 1-1 draw wtih Stoke with what was his 45th shot in the competition for them.

Ince's goal was only his second in the top flight. His first came with his first ever shot - for Crystal Palace back in February 2014 - with his strike against Stoke ending a run of 59 shots without one.

Manchester United's comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Burnley was the 20th time a side managed by Jose Mourinho had been two goals down in a Premier League game - but only the second time they hadn't lost (W0 D2 L18).

Manchester United have had 61 shots in their past two home games against Burnley, but have scored just two goals and picked up two points.

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry's appearance against his former club Everton means he has played in more Premier League games on Boxing Day (18) than any other player in the competition's history.

Barry picked up his 122nd yellow card in the Premier League in the Baggies' 0-0 draw against the Toffees, 22 more than any other player.

Both of Chelsea's goals in their 2-0 win over Brighton were headers - the Blues have scored 12 headed goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Alvaro Morata got one of Chelsea's goals against the Seagulls and has now netted 12 headed goals in the big five European leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) since the start of last season, more than any other player.

No team in those divisions has had more goals scored for them by Spanish players this season than Chelsea (20, level with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad).

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic scored two late goals to help his side earn a point at Bournemouth and has netted five times in his past five Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 38.

