BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke: David Wagner pleased with Terriers performance
Wagner pleased with Terriers performance
- From the section Huddersfield
David Wagner says he is pleased with Huddersfield's performance in their 1-1 draw with Stoke, and says the result was probably fair.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City
Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired