Dyche 'proud' of Burnley squad after draw

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is "proud and very pleased" as his "injury and suspension-affected team" earn a credible 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, singling out the "calmness" of midfielders Steven Defour and Jack Cork for particular praise.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

