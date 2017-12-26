BBC Sport - West Brom 0-0 Everton: We did everything but score - Pardew
West Brom did everything but score - Pardew
- From the section West Brom
Alan Pardew praises his side's performance despite failing to score in a 0-0 draw with Everton.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 0-0 Everton
Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired