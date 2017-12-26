BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton disappointed with side's defending for Blues' goals
Hughton disappointed with Chelsea goals
- From the section Brighton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side must defend set pieces better after they are beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired