Premier League results: Manchester United fight back against Burnley, Harry Kane breaks record

Jesse Lingard's double inspired a Manchester United comeback

Manchester United came back from two goals down to deny Burnley victory at Old Trafford, while Harry Kane broke a Premier League scoring record.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour gave Burnley a 2-0 lead but Jesse Lingard's injury-time strike, his second of the game, means Manchester United are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who face Newcastle on Wednesday.

Tottenham won 5-2 at home to Southampton, with Kane's second hat-trick in four days making him the highest Premier League scorer in a calendar year with 39.

Kane will also finish 2017 as Europe's highest scorer across club and international games.

Chelsea moved to within a point of second-placed United, overcoming Brighton 2-0 with goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso.

And Liverpool reclaimed fourth spot - which they had briefly lost to Spurs - with a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea, including two goals from Roberto Firmino.

Bournemouth scored a late, controversial equaliser in a see-saw 3-3 draw with West Ham, a result that leaves the Hammers one point above the Cherries, who are in the bottom three.

Watford also produced a comeback to overcome Leicester 2-1 and end a six-game winless run, courtesy of a 65th-minute own goal from Kasper Schmeichel.

Huddersfield and Stoke City drew 1-1, Tom Ince with the Terriers' opener before Ramadan Sobhi's leveller.

And it was goalless between West Brom and Everton at the Hawthorns, a result that leaves Albion three points adrift of safety.

