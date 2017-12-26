BBC Sport - Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham: David Moyes bemoans Callum Wilson equaliser

Moyes unhappy with controversial Cherries equaliser

David Moyes says Bournemouth's late equaliser should have been disallowed for handball, after the referee overruled his assistant's decision and awarded the goal in their 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United

Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

