BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville

Whyte double as Crusaders beat Cliftonville

  • From the section Irish

Gavin Whyte scores both goals as Crusaders beat Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby at Seaview.

The victory means the second-placed Crues are four points behind leaders Coleraine who drew with Ballymena.

Top videos

Video

Whyte double as Crusaders beat Cliftonville

  • From the section Irish
Video

Man Utd deserved more than two miserable goals - Mourinho

Video

Perfect night for Liverpool - Klopp

Video

'That's the touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Australia land early blows in Boxing Day Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wider, faster & half the overtakes - Is F1 any better?

Video

It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick

Video

Chelsea not as lucky this season - Conte

Video

Moyes unhappy with controversial Cherries equaliser

Video

Path to Pyeongchang

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What did Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora get for Christmas?

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of Kane

Video

Highlights: Dragons 17-22 Cardiff Blues

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Climbing Tuition

Indoor Climbing Courses

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired