BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
Whyte double as Crusaders beat Cliftonville
- From the section Irish
Gavin Whyte scores both goals as Crusaders beat Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby at Seaview.
The victory means the second-placed Crues are four points behind leaders Coleraine who drew with Ballymena.
