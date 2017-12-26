BBC Sport - Newington beat Linfield Swifts in Steel Cup final
Newington beat Swifts in Steel Cup final
Irish
Newington lift the Steel and Sons Cup for the first time after a 1-0 win over Linfield Swifts in the Christmas Day final.
A late goal by Padraig Scollay won it for the north Belfast club who play in the Intermediate Premier League.
