Harry Kane: Tottenham striker breaks Premier League record & vows to improve

Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says being compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a "great feeling" - but has vowed to get even better.

Kane, 24, surpassed Alan Shearer's record for Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Southampton.

He has 39 top-flight goals in 2017 and 56 when you include England strikes - making him the top scorer in Europe when club and country are combined.

"It's been a fantastic year," he said.

"It is always about improving every year. That's what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do."

Top 10 - Premier League goals in a calendar year Player Goals Games played Harry Kane (2017) 39 36 Alan Shearer (1995) 36 42 Robin van Persie (2011) 35 36 Thierry Henry (2004) 34 39 Les Ferdinand (1995) 30 34 Alan Shearer (1994) 30 37 Luis Suarez (2013) 30 41 Sergio Aguero (2016) 29 28 Alan Shearer (2002) 27 31 Harry Kane (2015) 27 38

Kane's hat-trick - just three days after a treble against Burnley - meant he ends 2017 with two more goals then Messi has scored for Argentina and Barcelona and three more than Ronaldo's tally for Portugal and Real Madrid.

"To get compared to those players - the Messis and Shearers - is what it is all about," said Kane.

"Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for so long and are two of the best players ever. Even to be compared with them is a great feeling."

Kane is the highest scorer in Europe if club goals are added to international goals in 2017

Kane's record-breaking 2017

How Harry Kane scored his 56 goals for club and country in 2017

Kane reached his goalscoring record in 36 games - six fewer than Shearer in 1995.

The 24-year-old has scored more league goals this season than Bournemouth, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Huddersfield.

He is the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a single calendar year.

Kane has scored eight Premier League hat-tricks, as many as Thierry Henry and Michael Owen - only Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (9) have more in the competition.

Kane has scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and England in 2017.

The Spurs striker has now scored 96 Premier League goals for the club - one off Teddy Sheringham's record.

