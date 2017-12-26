Mauricio Pellegrino says Southampton's 5-2 defeat at Tottenham was "not easy to digest", and says the game was "gone" after the third Spurs goal.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton

Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.