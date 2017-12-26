Ballymena United come from a goal down to draw 1-1 with leaders Coleraine in the Boxing Day derby at Ballycastle Road.

Jamie McGonigle gave the home side a 1-0 half-time lead, but Kyle Owens replied with a header which took a deflection off defender Aaron Traynor in the second half.

Coleraine's lead at the top of the table is reduced to four points, with nearest challengers Crusaders having a match in hand.

Ballymena drop to seventh place despite picking up a point.