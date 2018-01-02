Scottish League Two
Clyde0Annan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 4McNiff
  • 2Home
  • 5MunroBooked at 68mins
  • 7Duffie
  • 8NicollBooked at 58mins
  • 3LangBooked at 43minsSubstituted forOsadolorat 77'minutes
  • 9WrightSubstituted forLamontat 12'minutes
  • 6RamsaySubstituted forFergusonat 67'minutes
  • 11Love
  • 10GoodwillieBooked at 8mins

Substitutes

  • 12Breslin
  • 14Cuddihy
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Osadolor
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Lamont
  • 19Morrison

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2BrannanBooked at 7mins
  • 5Watson
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 61mins
  • 3Creaney
  • 7OrsiSubstituted forHooperat 10'minutes
  • 8OmarBooked at 7mins
  • 4Moxon
  • 9Smith
  • 10HendersonBooked at 42mins
  • 11Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Luke
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Hooper
  • 17Bell
  • 18Hogg
  • 19Rutkiewicz
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Smart Osadolor replaces Tom Lang.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Booking

Andy Munro (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Munro (Clyde).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Max Wright (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Darren Ramsay.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Booking

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Andy Munro (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532820838
2Peterhead17121444192537
3Stenhousemuir1895431201132
4Annan Athletic197752316728
5Stirling178363122927
6Elgin187383034-424
7Berwick176381429-1521
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1833121330-1712
10Cowdenbeath1716101026-169
View full Scottish League Two table

