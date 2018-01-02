Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 4McNiff
- 2Home
- 5MunroBooked at 68mins
- 7Duffie
- 8NicollBooked at 58mins
- 3LangBooked at 43minsSubstituted forOsadolorat 77'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forLamontat 12'minutes
- 6RamsaySubstituted forFergusonat 67'minutes
- 11Love
- 10GoodwillieBooked at 8mins
Substitutes
- 12Breslin
- 14Cuddihy
- 15Ferguson
- 16Osadolor
- 17Lowdon
- 18Lamont
- 19Morrison
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2BrannanBooked at 7mins
- 5Watson
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 61mins
- 3Creaney
- 7OrsiSubstituted forHooperat 10'minutes
- 8OmarBooked at 7mins
- 4Moxon
- 9Smith
- 10HendersonBooked at 42mins
- 11Fergusson
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Luke
- 15Sonkur
- 16Hooper
- 17Bell
- 18Hogg
- 19Rutkiewicz
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Smart Osadolor replaces Tom Lang.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Andy Munro (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Munro (Clyde).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Max Wright (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Darren Ramsay.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Andy Munro (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.