Substitution, Stirling Albion. Connor McMullan replaces Darren L. Smith.
Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 6Marsh
- 8Ferry
- 10Paton
- 11CookSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
- 9ScottSubstituted forPatersonat 81'minutes
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Allan
- 15Paterson
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Halleran
Stirling
- 1BinnieBooked at 64mins
- 4McNeil
- 5Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 3Noble
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 60'minutes
- 8CaddisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 6BlackSubstituted forKavanaghat 56'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 9MacDonald
- 10SmithSubstituted forMcMullanat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Smith
- 14Robertson
- 15Davidson
- 17Foden
- 18McMullan
- 19McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
- Attendance:
- 626
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Willie Robertson replaces Liam Caddis.
Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Nicki Paterson replaces Martin Scott.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Booking
Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Alan Cook.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Cameron Binnie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Neil McLaughlin replaces Callumn Morrison because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay in match Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Andrew Black.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 0. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark McGuigan.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Stirling Albion 0. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Cook following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 0.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Meechan.