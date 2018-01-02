Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir2Stirling0

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Ferry
  • 10Paton
  • 11CookSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
  • 9ScottSubstituted forPatersonat 81'minutes
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Allan
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
  • 19Halleran

Stirling

  • 1BinnieBooked at 64mins
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Banner
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Noble
  • 7MorrisonSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 60'minutes
  • 8CaddisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 6BlackSubstituted forKavanaghat 56'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10SmithSubstituted forMcMullanat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Smith
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Davidson
  • 17Foden
  • 18McMullan
  • 19McLaughlin
Referee:
Stephen Brown
Attendance:
626

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Connor McMullan replaces Darren L. Smith.

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Willie Robertson replaces Liam Caddis.

Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Nicki Paterson replaces Martin Scott.

Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Booking

Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Alan Cook.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Cameron Binnie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Neil McLaughlin replaces Callumn Morrison because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay in match Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Andrew Black.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Stirling Albion 0. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark McGuigan.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Stirling Albion 0. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Cook following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 0.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532820838
2Peterhead17121444192537
3Stenhousemuir1895431201132
4Annan Athletic197752316728
5Stirling178363122927
6Elgin187383034-424
7Berwick176381429-1521
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1833121330-1712
10Cowdenbeath1716101026-169
View full Scottish League Two table

