Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City3Berwick0

Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 24TenaBooked at 84mins
  • 10Beattie
  • 17Scullion
  • 12HallSubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 3McKee
  • 11GrimesBooked at 25minsSubstituted forWatsonat 85'minutes
  • 18El Alagui
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 2McClung
  • 4Harrison
  • 7Donnelly-Kay
  • 8Watson
  • 20Morton
  • 26Mackie
  • 27Barfoot

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 5McKinlay
  • 16Wilson
  • 6FairbairnSubstituted forMurrellat 73'minutes
  • 22Godinho
  • 4NotmanBooked at 62mins
  • 12Irving
  • 13Stewart
  • 18McDonald
  • 10McKenna
  • 8LaverySubstituted forThomsonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Phillips
  • 15Cook
  • 17Orru
  • 23Brennan
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Kieran Watson replaces Ashley Grimes.

Booking

Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Berwick Rangers 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Darren Lavery.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Calum Hall.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jonathon Fairbairn.

Attempt saved. Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).

Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532820838
2Peterhead17121444192537
3Stenhousemuir1895431201132
4Annan Athletic197752316728
5Stirling178363122927
6Elgin187383034-424
7Berwick176381429-1521
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1833121330-1712
10Cowdenbeath1716101026-169
View full Scottish League Two table

