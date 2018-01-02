Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 24TenaBooked at 84mins
- 10Beattie
- 17Scullion
- 12HallSubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 3McKee
- 11GrimesBooked at 25minsSubstituted forWatsonat 85'minutes
- 18El Alagui
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2McClung
- 4Harrison
- 7Donnelly-Kay
- 8Watson
- 20Morton
- 26Mackie
- 27Barfoot
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 5McKinlay
- 16Wilson
- 6FairbairnSubstituted forMurrellat 73'minutes
- 22Godinho
- 4NotmanBooked at 62mins
- 12Irving
- 13Stewart
- 18McDonald
- 10McKenna
- 8LaverySubstituted forThomsonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 15Cook
- 17Orru
- 23Brennan
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Kieran Watson replaces Ashley Grimes.
Booking
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Berwick Rangers 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Darren Lavery.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Calum Hall.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jonathon Fairbairn.
Attempt saved. Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).
Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Craig Beattie.
Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.