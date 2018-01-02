Scottish League Two
Montrose1Cowdenbeath1

Montrose v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 19CallaghanSubstituted forTrialistat 63'minutes
  • 8Watson
  • 2Masson
  • 7WebsterSubstituted forJohnstonat 71'minutes
  • 9Fraser
  • 22McLarenSubstituted forTemplemanat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 10Templeman
  • 12Hay
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Campbell
  • 24Trialist

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 7Mullen
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Buchanan
  • 9MuirheadSubstituted forHendersonat 67'minutesSubstituted forGardenat 87'minutes
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Rutherford
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Henderson
  • 16Whittaker
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Garden
  • 19Connelly
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Cowdenbeath 1. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt blocked. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Graham Webster.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell with a cross.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Henderson (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Henderson replaces Cameron Muirhead.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Trialist replaces Liam Callaghan.

Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Chris Templeman replaces Connor McLaren.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Attempt blocked. Iain Campbell (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Matthew McInally.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Attempt blocked. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532820838
2Peterhead17121444192537
3Stenhousemuir1895431201132
4Annan Athletic197752316728
5Stirling178363122927
6Elgin187383034-424
7Berwick176381429-1521
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1833121330-1712
10Cowdenbeath1716101026-169
