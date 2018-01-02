Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Montrose v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 19CallaghanSubstituted forTrialistat 63'minutes
- 8Watson
- 2Masson
- 7WebsterSubstituted forJohnstonat 71'minutes
- 9Fraser
- 22McLarenSubstituted forTemplemanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 10Templeman
- 12Hay
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 20Campbell
- 24Trialist
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 7Mullen
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 11Buchanan
- 9MuirheadSubstituted forHendersonat 67'minutesSubstituted forGardenat 87'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Rutherford
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Henderson
- 16Whittaker
- 17Trialist
- 18Garden
- 19Connelly
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Cowdenbeath 1. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Graham Webster.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell with a cross.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Henderson (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Henderson replaces Cameron Muirhead.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Trialist replaces Liam Callaghan.
Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Chris Templeman replaces Connor McLaren.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Attempt blocked. Iain Campbell (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Matthew McInally.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Attempt blocked. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 0, Cowdenbeath 0.