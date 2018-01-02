Goal! Peterhead 6, Elgin City 0. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Peterhead v Elgin City
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 20LeitchSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forRileyat 62'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forMcLeanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 12Smith
- 14McLean
- 21Hobday
Elgin
- 1TrialistSubstituted forWatersat 62'minutes
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardyBooked at 39mins
- 5EadieBooked at 84mins
- 3Allan
- 7AndersonSubstituted forElbouzediat 45'minutes
- 6McGovernBooked at 45mins
- 8Reilly
- 11Smith
- 10CameronBooked at 79mins
- 9McLeishSubstituted forSutherlandat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Dodd
- 14Elbouzedi
- 15Trialist
- 16Byrne
- 17Bronsky
- 18Sutherland
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 779
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Cameron Eadie (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Riley (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Booking
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 5, Elgin City 0. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Russell McLean.
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Chris McLeish.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Rory McAllister because of an injury.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 4, Elgin City 0. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Jack Leitch.
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mason Robertson.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 3, Elgin City 0. Nicky Riley (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Marc Waters.
Attempt saved. Nicky Riley (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Nicky Riley replaces Jordon Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Marc Waters replaces Trialist because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).