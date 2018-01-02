Scottish League One
Stranraer1Ayr5

Stranraer v Ayr United

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 22Hamill
  • 2RobertsonSubstituted forElliottat 54'minutes
  • 5NeillSubstituted forGrayat 56'minutes
  • 12McGowan
  • 11Anderson
  • 8Bell
  • 16Turner
  • 23Thomson
  • 19Beith
  • 7WoodsSubstituted forOkohat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Agnew
  • 13Mclaren
  • 14Okoh
  • 17Elliott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Scott
  • 21McKinlay

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 14Ferguson
  • 2Higgins
  • 5RoseBooked at 47minsSubstituted forFauldsat 69'minutes
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 26Reid
  • 16AdamsBooked at 65mins
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forHiltonat 83'minutes
  • 17Shankland
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gilmour
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Hilton
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Avci
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
1,143

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. James Hilton replaces Alan Forrest.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Ayr United 5. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Elliott.

Stuart Faulds (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Craig Reid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Stuart Faulds replaces Michael Rose.

Attempt missed. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gray.

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gray (Stranraer).

Booking

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Moffat.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 5. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. David Gray replaces Morgyn Neill.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Scott Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Stephen Okoh replaces Paul Woods.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 4. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Hart.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 3. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142457263144
2Raith Rovers18133240152542
3Alloa188462823528
4Arbroath188373728927
5Airdrieonians197572835-726
6Stranraer197483034-425
7East Fife2072113139-823
8Albion186393942-321
9Queen's Park2045112142-2117
10Forfar2043131845-2715
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired