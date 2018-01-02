Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stranraer v Ayr United
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 22Hamill
- 2RobertsonSubstituted forElliottat 54'minutes
- 5NeillSubstituted forGrayat 56'minutes
- 12McGowan
- 11Anderson
- 8Bell
- 16Turner
- 23Thomson
- 19Beith
- 7WoodsSubstituted forOkohat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Agnew
- 13Mclaren
- 14Okoh
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 20Scott
- 21McKinlay
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 5RoseBooked at 47minsSubstituted forFauldsat 69'minutes
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 26Reid
- 16AdamsBooked at 65mins
- 10ForrestSubstituted forHiltonat 83'minutes
- 17Shankland
- 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gilmour
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 15Hilton
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 1,143
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. James Hilton replaces Alan Forrest.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Ayr United 5. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Elliott.
Stuart Faulds (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Craig Reid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Stuart Faulds replaces Michael Rose.
Attempt missed. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gray.
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gray (Stranraer).
Booking
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Moffat.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 5. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David Gray replaces Morgyn Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Scott Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Stephen Okoh replaces Paul Woods.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 4. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Hart.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 3. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.