Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Queen's Park 2. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Graham.
Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 6Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 5FlemingBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMalcolmat 63'minutes
- 8HetheringtonSubstituted forMartinat 75'minutes
- 7Stewart
- 11Flannigan
- 10Crossan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14McKeown
- 15Hoggan
- 16Martin
- 17Cunningham
- 18Monaghan
- 21Wilson
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11Burns
- 4Green
- 5Cummins
- 3Summers
- 2McVey
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Leitch
- 10DonnellySubstituted forBradyat 82'minutes
- 8Galt
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Brady
- 14Docherty
- 15McGhee
- 16Orr
- 17MacLennan
- 18McGrory
- 20Muir
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 476
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Luke Donnelly.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Martin replaces Steven Hetherington.
Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).
Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Craig Malcolm replaces Garry Fleming.
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 2. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).
Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Kevin Green (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.