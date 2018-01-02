Scottish League One
Alloa2Queen's Park2

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 6Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Crane
  • 5FlemingBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMalcolmat 63'minutes
  • 8HetheringtonSubstituted forMartinat 75'minutes
  • 7Stewart
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Crossan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Malcolm
  • 14McKeown
  • 15Hoggan
  • 16Martin
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11Burns
  • 4Green
  • 5Cummins
  • 3Summers
  • 2McVey
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Leitch
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forBradyat 82'minutes
  • 8Galt
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Brady
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McGhee
  • 16Orr
  • 17MacLennan
  • 18McGrory
  • 20Muir
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
476

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Queen's Park 2. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Graham.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Luke Donnelly.

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Martin replaces Steven Hetherington.

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Craig Malcolm replaces Garry Fleming.

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 2. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Kevin Green (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142457263144
2Raith Rovers18133240152542
3Arbroath188373728927
4Alloa188372723427
5Airdrieonians197572835-726
6Stranraer197483034-425
7East Fife2072113139-823
8Albion186393942-321
9Queen's Park2054112141-2019
10Forfar2043131845-2715
View full Scottish League One table

