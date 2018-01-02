Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Lightbody
- 4ReidBooked at 74mins
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 7McMullinBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHopkinsat 76'minutes
- 6Holmes
- 8Fisher
- 10Trouten
- 9Shields
- 11Vitoria
Substitutes
- 12Hopkins
- 14Guthrie
- 15Gallagher
- 16Watters
- 17Trialist
- 18Higgins
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Brownlie
- 4McIntosh
- 5Watt
- 3MacDonald
- 6Edwards
- 8CairnsBooked at 75mins
- 7Stewart
- 10HastieSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 9RussellSubstituted forFryat 59'minutes
- 11Furtado
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Brown
- 15Higgins
- 16Allan
- 17Kerr
- 18Leighton
- 19Truesdale
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Jake Hastie.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Michael McMullin.
Booking
Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Airdrieonians 2. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Hastie with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).
Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers).
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Airdrieonians 1. Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt blocked. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers).
Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.