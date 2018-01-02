Scottish League One
Albion1Airdrieonians2

Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Lightbody
  • 4ReidBooked at 74mins
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7McMullinBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHopkinsat 76'minutes
  • 6Holmes
  • 8Fisher
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Shields
  • 11Vitoria

Substitutes

  • 12Hopkins
  • 14Guthrie
  • 15Gallagher
  • 16Watters
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Higgins

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Brownlie
  • 4McIntosh
  • 5Watt
  • 3MacDonald
  • 6Edwards
  • 8CairnsBooked at 75mins
  • 7Stewart
  • 10HastieSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 9RussellSubstituted forFryat 59'minutes
  • 11Furtado

Substitutes

  • 12Fry
  • 14Brown
  • 15Higgins
  • 16Allan
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Leighton
  • 19Truesdale
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
1,032

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Jake Hastie.

Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Michael McMullin.

Booking

Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Airdrieonians 2. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Hastie with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).

Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers).

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Airdrieonians 1. Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Attempt blocked. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers).

Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142457263144
2Raith Rovers18133240152542
3Alloa188462823528
4Arbroath188373728927
5Airdrieonians197572835-726
6Stranraer197483034-425
7East Fife2072113139-823
8Albion186393942-321
9Queen's Park2045112142-2117
10Forfar2043131845-2715
View full Scottish League One table

