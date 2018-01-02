Scottish League One
East Fife2Raith Rovers3

East Fife v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4KaneBooked at 44mins
  • 5Page
  • 18LintonBooked at 45mins
  • 15Millar
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Lamont
  • 12HurstSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
  • 11Wilkie
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 17Mutch
  • 19Flanagan
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Hurst

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 14Davidson
  • 18McKay
  • 8Robertson
  • 10VaughanBooked at 63mins
  • 12Matthews
  • 19ZanattaBooked at 81mins
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forCourtat 72'minutes
  • 7Spence

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 4Bell
  • 6Berry
  • 11Hendry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Lennox
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

Booking

Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Raith Rovers 3. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Hand ball by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Liam Buchanan.

(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Scott Linton (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Raith Rovers 2. Scott Linton (East Fife) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Greg Hurst.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2.

Booking

Scott Linton (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142457263144
2Raith Rovers18133240152542
3Alloa188462823528
4Arbroath188373728927
5Airdrieonians197572835-726
6Stranraer197483034-425
7East Fife2072113139-823
8Albion186393942-321
9Queen's Park2045112142-2117
10Forfar2043131845-2715
View full Scottish League One table

