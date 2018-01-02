Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.
East Fife v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4KaneBooked at 44mins
- 5Page
- 18LintonBooked at 45mins
- 15Millar
- 3Docherty
- 7Lamont
- 12HurstSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
- 11Wilkie
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
- 17Mutch
- 19Flanagan
- 20Reilly
- 21Hurst
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 5Murray
- 14Davidson
- 18McKay
- 8Robertson
- 10VaughanBooked at 63mins
- 12Matthews
- 19ZanattaBooked at 81mins
- 9BuchananSubstituted forCourtat 72'minutes
- 7Spence
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 4Bell
- 6Berry
- 11Hendry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Lennox
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Matthews.
Booking
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Raith Rovers 3. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Hand ball by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Liam Buchanan.
(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Scott Linton (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Raith Rovers 2. Scott Linton (East Fife) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Greg Hurst.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2.
Booking
Scott Linton (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.