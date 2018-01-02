Scottish League One
Forfar0Arbroath1

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2DuthieBooked at 77mins
  • 4McNaughtonSubstituted forMillarat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 5TravisBooked at 77mins
  • 3BainBooked at 82mins
  • 7Aitken
  • 8Malone
  • 6Cregg
  • 11HornbySubstituted forEastonat 58'minutes
  • 9SeeSubstituted forCoxat 67'minutes
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Millar
  • 14Easton
  • 15Cox
  • 16Lochhead
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Warwick
  • 21Adam

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Whatley
  • 8Martin
  • 5YuleBooked at 71mins
  • 11Denholm
  • 7LinnSubstituted forGoldat 62'minutes
  • 9McIntoshSubstituted forPruntyat 72'minutes
  • 10Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Prunty
  • 15Gold
  • 16McCord
  • 17Henry
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
990

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conner Duthie.

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Bryan Prunty replaces Leighton McIntosh.

Booking

Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Blair Yule (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. David Cox replaces Ouzy See.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Bobby Linn.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Mark Millar replaces Kevin McNaughton.

Delay in match Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) because of an injury.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Jordan Hornby.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Jordan Hornby (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Patrick Cregg (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142457263144
2Raith Rovers18133240152542
3Arbroath188373728927
4Alloa188372723427
5Airdrieonians197572835-726
6Stranraer197483034-425
7East Fife2072113139-823
8Albion186393942-321
9Queen's Park2054112141-2019
10Forfar2043131845-2715
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired