Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Forfar Athletic v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2DuthieBooked at 77mins
- 4McNaughtonSubstituted forMillarat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 5TravisBooked at 77mins
- 3BainBooked at 82mins
- 7Aitken
- 8Malone
- 6Cregg
- 11HornbySubstituted forEastonat 58'minutes
- 9SeeSubstituted forCoxat 67'minutes
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Millar
- 14Easton
- 15Cox
- 16Lochhead
- 17Starkey
- 18Warwick
- 21Adam
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 6Whatley
- 8Martin
- 5YuleBooked at 71mins
- 11Denholm
- 7LinnSubstituted forGoldat 62'minutes
- 9McIntoshSubstituted forPruntyat 72'minutes
- 10Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Prunty
- 15Gold
- 16McCord
- 17Henry
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 990
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bryan Prunty replaces Leighton McIntosh.
Booking
Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Blair Yule (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. David Cox replaces Ouzy See.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Bobby Linn.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Mark Millar replaces Kevin McNaughton.
Delay in match Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) because of an injury.
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Jordan Hornby.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Jordan Hornby (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Patrick Cregg (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.