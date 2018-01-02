Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Declan McManus.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6AshcroftBooked at 37mins
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11CardleBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHigginbothamat 84'minutes
- 9McManusSubstituted forRyanat 86'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 4Muirhead
- 5GrantSubstituted forHarrisat 64'minutes
- 3McGhee
- 16TumiltyBooked at 9mins
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forLoyat 64'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 45Welsh
- 42Robson
- 14Longridge
- 43NelsonBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 17Harris
- 24Blues
- 28Craigen
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 7,140
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Joe Cardle.
Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Peter Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rory Loy replaces Thomas Taiwo.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Falkirk 0. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
