Scottish Championship
Morton1St Mirren1

Greenock Morton v St Mirren

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6DoyleBooked at 69mins
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14HarkinsBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTiffoneyat 65'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 10ThomsonBooked at 34mins
  • 7OliverBooked at 82mins
  • 9QuitongoSubstituted forMcHughat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Forbes
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4McGinnBooked at 69mins
  • 16McShane
  • 7MagennisBooked at 68mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forSuttonat 87'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 27MullenSubstituted forReillyat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 31O'Keefe
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
4,126

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Cameron Smith.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kyle Magennis.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Robert McHugh replaces Jai Quitongo.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Gary Oliver (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, St. Mirren 1. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).

Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Doyle (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Gary Harkins.

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Attempt saved. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Harkins.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20133438231542
2Dundee Utd19123429171239
3Livingston188642923630
4Dunfermline1985636241229
5Morton187652619727
6Queen of Sth197663227527
7Inverness CT196672222024
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881229-1714
10Brechin1903161545-303
View full Scottish Championship table

