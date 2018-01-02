Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Greenock Morton v St Mirren
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6DoyleBooked at 69mins
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTiffoneyat 65'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 10ThomsonBooked at 34mins
- 7OliverBooked at 82mins
- 9QuitongoSubstituted forMcHughat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Forbes
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 19Gasparotto
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinnBooked at 69mins
- 16McShane
- 7MagennisBooked at 68mins
- 11SmithSubstituted forSuttonat 87'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 27MullenSubstituted forReillyat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 5Buchanan
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 31O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 4,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Cameron Smith.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kyle Magennis.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robert McHugh replaces Jai Quitongo.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gary Oliver (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, St. Mirren 1. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Gary Harkins.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Attempt saved. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Harkins.
