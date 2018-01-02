Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dumbarton0

Queen of the South v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Mercer
  • 17MurraySubstituted forStirlingat 76'minutes
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 25Dykes
  • 10Kane
  • 11DobbieSubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Tapping
  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
  • 26Gourlay

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 22Dick
  • 20FroxyliasSubstituted forHandlingat 76'minutes
  • 6Carswell
  • 15Hill
  • 17RoySubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
  • 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 81'minutes
  • 10Walsh

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 16Morrison
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
1,269

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Calum Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Smith (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Connor Murray.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Daniel Handling replaces Dimitris Froxylias.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Stephen Dobbie.

Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Greg Morrison replaces Ally Roy.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dumbarton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dumbarton 0.

Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ally Roy.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20133438231542
2Dundee Utd19123429171239
3Livingston188642923630
4Dunfermline1985636241229
5Morton187652619727
6Queen of Sth197663227527
7Inverness CT196672222024
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881229-1714
10Brechin1903161545-303
View full Scottish Championship table

