Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Calum Gallagher.
Queen of the South v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 24Mercer
- 17MurraySubstituted forStirlingat 76'minutes
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 10Kane
- 11DobbieSubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 9Lyle
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 26Gourlay
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 22Dick
- 20FroxyliasSubstituted forHandlingat 76'minutes
- 6Carswell
- 15Hill
- 17RoySubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
- 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 81'minutes
- 10Walsh
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 16Morrison
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- 21Handling
- 27Nade
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,269
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Smith (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Connor Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Daniel Handling replaces Dimitris Froxylias.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Stephen Dobbie.
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Greg Morrison replaces Ally Roy.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dumbarton 0.
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ally Roy.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.