Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd4Brechin1

Dundee United v Brechin City

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 3ScobbieBooked at 64mins
  • 4DurnanSubstituted forBallantyneat 45'minutes
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Robson
  • 7McMullanBooked at 57mins
  • 12Stanton
  • 16FloodBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 55'minutes
  • 11King
  • 19KeatingsSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 28Smith
  • 36Appere
  • 38Chalmers
  • 45Inglis

Brechin

  • 1SmithBooked at 51mins
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 4Fusco
  • 14Lynas
  • 21SinclairSubstituted forOrsiat 78'minutes
  • 6Dale
  • 8GrahamBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWattat 61'minutes
  • 15Spark
  • 17McLennan
  • 10LayneSubstituted forJacksonat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Watt
  • 12O'Neil
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
5,532

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dundee United).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Jordan Sinclair.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces James Keatings.

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McLennan (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 4, Brechin City 1. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Brechin City. Sean Crighton draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Scott Allardice.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Liam Watt replaces Finn Graham.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Isaac Layne.

Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Willo Flood.

Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 4, Brechin City 0. James Keatings (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Graeme Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Dundee United. Scott McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Graeme Smith (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 3, Brechin City 0. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Ballantyne.

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Booking

Finn Graham (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20133438231542
2Dundee Utd19123429171239
3Livingston188642923630
4Dunfermline1985636241229
5Morton187652619727
6Queen of Sth197663227527
7Inverness CT196672222024
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881229-1714
10Brechin1903161545-303
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired