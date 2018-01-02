Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).
Dundee United v Brechin City
-
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 3ScobbieBooked at 64mins
- 4DurnanSubstituted forBallantyneat 45'minutes
- 5Quinn
- 17Robson
- 7McMullanBooked at 57mins
- 12Stanton
- 16FloodBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 55'minutes
- 11King
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 28Smith
- 36Appere
- 38Chalmers
- 45Inglis
Brechin
- 1SmithBooked at 51mins
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 4Fusco
- 14Lynas
- 21SinclairSubstituted forOrsiat 78'minutes
- 6Dale
- 8GrahamBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWattat 61'minutes
- 15Spark
- 17McLennan
- 10LayneSubstituted forJacksonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 9Jackson
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 5,532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dundee United).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces James Keatings.
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor McLennan (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 4, Brechin City 1. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Brechin City. Sean Crighton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Scott Allardice.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Liam Watt replaces Finn Graham.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Isaac Layne.
Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Willo Flood.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 4, Brechin City 0. James Keatings (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Graeme Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Dundee United. Scott McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Graeme Smith (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 3, Brechin City 0. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Ballantyne.
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Booking
Finn Graham (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
