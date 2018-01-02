Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Inverness CT v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 4ChalmersSubstituted forRavenat 58'minutes
- 7PolworthBooked at 36mins
- 11VigursBooked at 43mins
- 24Trafford
- 15MulraneySubstituted forCalderat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 14Oakley
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forAustinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 2Raven
- 8Austin
- 9Baird
- 16Calder
- 20Bell
- 21Cooper
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26HalkettBooked at 84mins
- 31GallagherBooked at 41mins
- 3Longridge
- 6Byrne
- 7MullinSubstituted forTodorovat 66'minutes
- 11CaddenSubstituted forCarrickat 58'minutes
- 23De Vita
- 15MackinSubstituted forRobinsonat 66'minutes
- 8Pittman
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 2,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Craig Halkett (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Livingston 1. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David Raven (Inverness CT).
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Dale Carrick (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Aaron Doran.
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nikolay Todorov replaces Josh Mullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Dylan Mackin.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. David Raven replaces Joe Chalmers because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Dale Carrick replaces Nicky Cadden.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Riccardo Calder.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Brad McKay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.