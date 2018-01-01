Championship
Wolves19:45Brentford
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Ryan Bennett
Ryan Bennett's stoppage-time winner at Bristol City took Wolves to 58 points from 25 matches
Wolves defender Danny Batth is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Ryan Bennett came off the bench to score the winning goal and is likely to play, while Ivan Cavaleiro may start after a lively cameo at Ashton Gate.

Brentford are awaiting international clearance for new Danish signing Emiliano Marcondes.

Defender Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) is a doubt, but Alan Judge is in contention after recovering from a broken leg.

Bees striker Lasse Vibe will be looking to continue the form that has seen him score six goals in his last five games.

Wolves' appeal against Batth's red card at Bristol City was rejected, so he will miss league games against Brentford and Barnsley, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie against Swansea on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Wolves have not won consecutive home league matches against Brentford since January 1939.
  • The Bees are winless in three league games against Wolves (D1 L2).
  • Wolves have won 12 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (D2 L1), the same number they managed in the 35 matches prior to this run.
  • Lasse Vibe has scored eight goals in his last 10 away Championship starts - he scored braces in consecutive games in March, went six away starts without a goal, and has since scored braces in each of his last two away starts.
  • Wolves have already won more home matches in all competitions this season (11) than they did in 2016-17 (10) and 2015-16 (nine).
  • The Bees shared a goalless draw with Wolves earlier this season - they have not drawn both league matches in a season goalless against an opponent in the second tier since 1947-48 against Plymouth.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby26156541221951
3Cardiff26146635231248
4Bristol City25138440261447
5Leeds2613493728943
6Preston26111053024643
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Sheff Utd26132113931841
9Middlesbrough26115103326738
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Millwall268992827133
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Norwich2687112431-731
16Sheff Wed2679103032-230
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR26610102635-928
19Bolton2667132543-1825
20Hull2659123944-524
21Barnsley2659122637-1124
22Burton2666141843-2524
23Sunderland26411112942-1323
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
