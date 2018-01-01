Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Ryan Bennett's stoppage-time winner at Bristol City took Wolves to 58 points from 25 matches

Wolves defender Danny Batth is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Ryan Bennett came off the bench to score the winning goal and is likely to play, while Ivan Cavaleiro may start after a lively cameo at Ashton Gate.

Brentford are awaiting international clearance for new Danish signing Emiliano Marcondes.

Defender Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) is a doubt, but Alan Judge is in contention after recovering from a broken leg.

Bees striker Lasse Vibe will be looking to continue the form that has seen him score six goals in his last five games.

Wolves' appeal against Batth's red card at Bristol City was rejected, so he will miss league games against Brentford and Barnsley, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie against Swansea on Saturday.

Match facts