Fulham v Ipswich Town

Aboubakar Kamara has scored four goals this season

Fulham are likely to hand a start to striker Aboubakar Kamara after he scored twice after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw at Hull City.

Forward Neeskens Kebano and on-loan Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon are also hoping to step into the starting XI.

Ipswich defender Adam Webster (Achilles) is set to miss out after limping off in the defeat by Derby.

Striker David McGoldrick was a sub in the loss to the Rams and could start, while Cole Skuse (ankle) may return.

Match facts