Championship
Fulham19:45Ipswich
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Aboubakar Kamara
Aboubakar Kamara has scored four goals this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:15 GMT

Fulham are likely to hand a start to striker Aboubakar Kamara after he scored twice after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw at Hull City.

Forward Neeskens Kebano and on-loan Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon are also hoping to step into the starting XI.

Ipswich defender Adam Webster (Achilles) is set to miss out after limping off in the defeat by Derby.

Striker David McGoldrick was a sub in the loss to the Rams and could start, while Cole Skuse (ankle) may return.

Match facts

  • Fulham have won their last three Championship meetings with Ipswich, winning 2-0 at Portman Road earlier this campaign.
  • Since losing 10-1 at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day 1963, Ipswich have lost only once in five league visits (W2 D2), though that defeat came last season.
  • Fulham have only conceded one goal in their last three home league games (W3) - keeping two clean sheets - having gone 18 matches without one prior to this run.
  • Ipswich have lost eight of their last 11 away matches in all competitions (W2 D1).
  • The Cottagers have lost six of their last nine league matches played in January (W1 D2).
  • The Tractor Boys, however, have picked up one win in their last 26 away matches played in January in all competitions, a 3-1 win at Millwall in 2015.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby26156541221951
3Cardiff26146635231248
4Bristol City25138440261447
5Leeds2613493728943
6Preston26111053024643
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Sheff Utd26132113931841
9Middlesbrough26115103326738
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Millwall268992827133
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Norwich2687112431-731
16Sheff Wed2679103032-230
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR26610102635-928
19Bolton2667132543-1825
20Hull2659123944-524
21Barnsley2659122637-1124
22Burton2666141843-2524
23Sunderland26411112942-1323
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Recreational skiers

Recreational Skiing and Snowboarding
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired