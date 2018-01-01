Fulham v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham are likely to hand a start to striker Aboubakar Kamara after he scored twice after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw at Hull City.
Forward Neeskens Kebano and on-loan Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon are also hoping to step into the starting XI.
Ipswich defender Adam Webster (Achilles) is set to miss out after limping off in the defeat by Derby.
Striker David McGoldrick was a sub in the loss to the Rams and could start, while Cole Skuse (ankle) may return.
Match facts
- Fulham have won their last three Championship meetings with Ipswich, winning 2-0 at Portman Road earlier this campaign.
- Since losing 10-1 at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day 1963, Ipswich have lost only once in five league visits (W2 D2), though that defeat came last season.
- Fulham have only conceded one goal in their last three home league games (W3) - keeping two clean sheets - having gone 18 matches without one prior to this run.
- Ipswich have lost eight of their last 11 away matches in all competitions (W2 D1).
- The Cottagers have lost six of their last nine league matches played in January (W1 D2).
- The Tractor Boys, however, have picked up one win in their last 26 away matches played in January in all competitions, a 3-1 win at Millwall in 2015.