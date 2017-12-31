Wrexham v Barrow

Dean Keates (left) and Shaun Pearson were on opposite teams in the 2013 FA Trophy final

Wrexham skipper Shaun Pearson was forced off last week at Barrow with an eye injury and will be monitored ahead of the reverse fixture on 1 January.

Akil Wright should return to the side for the hosts, but Olly Marx remains sidelined after picking up an injury playing for Rushall Olympic on loan.

Barrow boss Ady Pennock hopes to keep hold of loan pair Calum Macdonald [Derby] and Jimmy Dunne [Burnley].

Their loan agreements are set to expire after the weekend.