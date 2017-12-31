Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this season

Preston's new signing Louis Moult is not expected to be involved, with the paperwork still being processed following his move from Motherwell.

Boss Alex Neil must decide whether Greg Cunningham, who recently returned from a knee injury, can handle two games in three days.

Middlesbrough defender Fabio could return from illness as new boss Tony Pulis takes charge of his second game.

The Welshman suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pulis restored defenders Daniel Ayala and George Friend and striker Rudy Gestede to the starting line-up and the former Stoke manager may make more changes as he assesses his squad over a busy run of fixtures.

Match facts