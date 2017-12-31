Championship
Preston15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga looks to pass the ball
Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this season
Follow New Year's Day's EFL action

Preston's new signing Louis Moult is not expected to be involved, with the paperwork still being processed following his move from Motherwell.

Boss Alex Neil must decide whether Greg Cunningham, who recently returned from a knee injury, can handle two games in three days.

Middlesbrough defender Fabio could return from illness as new boss Tony Pulis takes charge of his second game.

The Welshman suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pulis restored defenders Daniel Ayala and George Friend and striker Rudy Gestede to the starting line-up and the former Stoke manager may make more changes as he assesses his squad over a busy run of fixtures.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in 11 league matches against Middlesbrough (D5 L6) since a 1-0 win in April 1972 under Alan Ball Sr.
  • Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 15 matches against Preston in all competitions (W9 D5), a 1-0 FA Cup defeat in January 1987.
  • Preston have kept seven home clean league clean sheets this season - the same number they managed in all of last season.
  • Middlesbrough have won none of their last 14 league matches on New Year's Day outside the top-flight (D5 L9) since a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town in 1959.
  • The Lilywhites have lost just three of their last 23 home Championship matches (W11 D9).
  • Boro boss Tony Pulis is winless in nine away visits to Deepdale in league matches (including play-offs), drawing three and losing six. His last win there came in January 1998 as Gillingham manager, a 3-1 victory.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
