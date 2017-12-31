Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Burton
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen looks on from the sidelines
Lee Bullen has won one and lost one match since being placed in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday following the departure of head coach Carlos Carvalhal
Follow New Year's Day's EFL action

Sheffield Wednesday look set to be without striker Gary Hooper and defender Joost van Aken after the pair missed Saturday's defeat at Brentford.

Striker Lucas Joao will be looking to regain his starting spot after dropping to the bench at Griffin Park.

Burton boss Nigel Clough has no fresh injury concerns after Saturday's goalless draw against Norwich.

Striker Liam Boyce remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, but could return in March 2018.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have never beaten Burton Albion (D2 L1), with all three previous meetings coming in the Championship.
  • Burton have come from behind to draw 1-1 in each of their last two league matches against the Owls.
  • The Owls haven't lost three consecutive home league matches since December 2012 (a run of four).
  • The Brewers have never scored a Football League goal on New Year's Day in three previous attempts, with two matches ending goalless against Shrewsbury (in 2011) and Mansfield (2014), and losing the other to York City in 2013.
  • Wednesday have only lost one of their last 12 home matches in January in all competitions (W7 D4).
  • Nigel Clough has never lost against Sheffield Wednesday in a league match as a manager (W3 D5).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

