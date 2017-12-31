Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday look set to be without striker Gary Hooper and defender Joost van Aken after the pair missed Saturday's defeat at Brentford.
Striker Lucas Joao will be looking to regain his starting spot after dropping to the bench at Griffin Park.
Burton boss Nigel Clough has no fresh injury concerns after Saturday's goalless draw against Norwich.
Striker Liam Boyce remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, but could return in March 2018.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have never beaten Burton Albion (D2 L1), with all three previous meetings coming in the Championship.
- Burton have come from behind to draw 1-1 in each of their last two league matches against the Owls.
- The Owls haven't lost three consecutive home league matches since December 2012 (a run of four).
- The Brewers have never scored a Football League goal on New Year's Day in three previous attempts, with two matches ending goalless against Shrewsbury (in 2011) and Mansfield (2014), and losing the other to York City in 2013.
- Wednesday have only lost one of their last 12 home matches in January in all competitions (W7 D4).
- Nigel Clough has never lost against Sheffield Wednesday in a league match as a manager (W3 D5).