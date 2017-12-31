Norwich City v Millwall
- From the section Championship
Norwich midfielder Harrison Reed will miss out after being forced off against Burton on Saturday with a dead leg and a hip injury.
Alex Tettey, James Maddison and Alex Pritchard came off the bench during that goalless draw and should be in contention to start.
Full-back Conor McLaughlin and striker Tom Elliott are expected to return to the Millwall squad after injury.
The Lions are still looking for their first away win of the season.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in 19 home games against Millwall in all competitions (W12 D7).
- The Lions' last league visit to Carrow Road ended in a 6-1 defeat on Boxing Day in 2014 - their joint heaviest defeat there (also lost 6-1 in December 1985).
- Norwich have won 11 of their last 12 league matches - including play-offs - on a Monday (L1), and are on a run of seven consecutive Monday victories at Carrow Road in the league.
- In away Championship matches this season, Millwall have found the net just once in the second half, fewer than any other side. The Lions haven't scored a single away goal beyond the 50th minute in 2017-18.
- The Canaries are without a home league clean sheet in seven matches, their worst run since October 2015 (also seven), with five of those coming in the Premier League.
- Millwall are winless in 13 away matches in all competitions - they haven't endured a run longer than 13 since April 1990, when they went 23 away matches without a win.