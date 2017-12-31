Championship
Norwich City v Millwall

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn has kept nine clean sheets in 25 Championship appearances this season
Norwich midfielder Harrison Reed will miss out after being forced off against Burton on Saturday with a dead leg and a hip injury.

Alex Tettey, James Maddison and Alex Pritchard came off the bench during that goalless draw and should be in contention to start.

Full-back Conor McLaughlin and striker Tom Elliott are expected to return to the Millwall squad after injury.

The Lions are still looking for their first away win of the season.

  • Norwich are unbeaten in 19 home games against Millwall in all competitions (W12 D7).
  • The Lions' last league visit to Carrow Road ended in a 6-1 defeat on Boxing Day in 2014 - their joint heaviest defeat there (also lost 6-1 in December 1985).
  • Norwich have won 11 of their last 12 league matches - including play-offs - on a Monday (L1), and are on a run of seven consecutive Monday victories at Carrow Road in the league.
  • In away Championship matches this season, Millwall have found the net just once in the second half, fewer than any other side. The Lions haven't scored a single away goal beyond the 50th minute in 2017-18.
  • The Canaries are without a home league clean sheet in seven matches, their worst run since October 2015 (also seven), with five of those coming in the Premier League.
  • Millwall are winless in 13 away matches in all competitions - they haven't endured a run longer than 13 since April 1990, when they went 23 away matches without a win.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

